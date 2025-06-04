Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 storms advance booking charts with 70,000 tickets snapped up

Housefull 5 storms advance booking charts with 70,000 tickets snapped up

Housefull 5 advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's comedy movie Housefull 5 is set to release in theatres on June 6. Before releasing, the movie had already sold around 70,000 tickets through advance booking

Housefull 5 tease out today

Housefull 5 movie is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housefull 5 advance Booking Start: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy caper Housefull 5 is off to a good start even before its theatrical release. Slated to hit screens worldwide on June 6, the fifth instalment in the hit franchise has already clocked nearly 70,000 advance ticket sales, signalling strong pre-release buzz.
 
As per reports, Housefull 5 is gearing up to be the largest-ever release for the franchise, with over 5,000 screens across India. The film is expected to do a strong opening at the box office, even though the movie is going to face a major box office clash with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.
 

Housefull 5 advance booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 69,828 tickets for 9,625 shows across formats in India, minting over Rs 2.12 crore gross so far. When accounting for block bookings, the opening day gross is projected to hit Rs 5.67 crore.
 
The top-performing states in terms of first-day advance sales include Maharashtra and the Delhi-NCR region, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.
 
In terms of cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune have recorded the highest number of screenings.

Also Read

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap stirs controversy over hygiene, ethics

TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies

TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after 3-year battle with stage four cancer

Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest

Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest at 48

HBO Harry Potter TV series new cast

Harry Potter TV series: HBO unveils new-age Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid: Legends released today; check cast, plot, and more details

Housefull 5 budget: India’s costliest comedy movie yet

Housefull 5 is the most expensive instalment in the franchise, it is reportedly made with a budget of ₹225 crore (excluding print and advertising). 
 
This also makes it the costliest Indian comedy film to date. Initially, the makers stated that it was going to be made with a ₹350 crore production, but costs were trimmed due to casting changes.

Housefull 5: Plot 

The makers earlier released a teaser marking 15 years of the Housefull franchise, offering a sneak peek into the film’s storyline. 
 
The movie is set on a luxury cruise and centres around a murder mystery. The trailer begins with a voiceover by Nana Patekar, introducing a billionaire celebrating his 100th birthday on a lavish yacht. During the event, he announces he will be leaving his fortune to his ‘Jolly’.
 
Chaos ensues when three different characters — Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar) — claim to be the rightful heir.

Housefull 5 Star Cast

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has a powerful cast, including: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and many others.

Housefull 5 release date

The movie is going to release in theatres across the world on June 6.
 

More From This Section

Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu season 2

Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer: Rana Daggubati locks horns with Arjun Rampal

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Prabhas The Raja Saab final release date announced, teaser on June 16

OTT releases & films to watch in India during Bakrid 2025

Bakrid 2025 watchlist: Top OTT shows, films to stream or catch in theatres

Pankaj Tripathi

'Not for money anymore': Why Pankaj Tripathi stepped away from spotlight

Rajkummar Rao Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes Rao's 3rd biggest hit; check where to stream on OTT

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Akshay Kumar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon