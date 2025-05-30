Environment Day 2025 special: Easy ways to reduce plastic usage-here's how

Every year on June 5, the United Nations observes World Environment Day as a means of encouraging environmental awareness and call-to-action. Similar to an annual Earth "check-up day," everyone is urged to take some small but meaningful action to protect the environment.

Through initiatives ranging from international conferences, climate action, and social media movements to tree planting and plastic-free campaigns, people from more than 150 countries come together under the common theme of World Environment Day to promote a healthier planet.

Plastic pollution is suffocating the planet – India alone uses billions of plastic bottles every year. As World Environment Day 2025 approaches, here are five simple ways to cut down on plastic and make travel more sustainable.

5 ways to reduce plastic on this World Environment Day 2025

1. Avoid bottled water

More than 14 billion plastic bottles are consumed every year in India alone, and many of them end up choking natural ecosystems or polluting tourist spots. Bringing a reusable water bottle is one of the easiest methods. Every time you decide to refill instead of purchase, it is a small habit change that pays off.

2. Cloth/linen napkins

From home, bring a set of reusable linen napkins. They are washable and reusable, and they are both soft and long-lasting. You will not have to sacrifice convenience or hygienic conditions to drastically reduce trash.

3. Reusable cutlery, boxes & straws

Include a lightweight tiffin or Tupperware box, a straw, a reusable fork, and a spoon in a small package. It is particularly helpful if you choose to bag leftovers or stop at a dhaba/restaurant on the way for takeaway.

4. Zero-waste toilet kit

Simple and efficient sustainable alternatives include using a soap bar, refilling your shampoo or conditioner in reusable bottles and switching to a bamboo toothbrush.

5. Digital tickets

Most travellers now use digital copies of their tickets on their phones – whether for hotels, buses, trains, or flights. Choosing e-tickets and storing IDs digitally helps reduce paper and plastic waste, cutting down on unnecessary printing.