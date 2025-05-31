World No Tobacco Day 2025: Theme, history, significance & ways to quit

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on 31 May to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to promote efforts aimed at protecting future generations from its health risks.

The World Health Organisation ( WHO ) estimates that 37 million children between the ages of 13 and 15 use tobacco products worldwide. In response to the growing threat, WHO observes World No Tobacco Day every year on this day to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco and to encourage stronger global efforts to curb its use.

In addition to awareness efforts, the day also brings attention to the challenges faced by those trying to quit tobacco. Common withdrawal symptoms such as cravings and irritability can make the process difficult. Your kitchen cupboard and refrigerator, however, can help because some foods can lessen the craving to smoke, alleviate withdrawal symptoms, and even help heal some of the harm that tobacco does; let's know more about it, too.

ALSO READ: 12 common cancer myths busted: What doctors say you must stop believing Learn more about the day’s history, significance, theme, and more.

World No Tobacco Day 2025: Date and Theme

On May 31 every year, World No Tobacco Day is marked. As per the WHO, the theme for the day is “Bright products. Dark intentions. Unmasking the Appeal.”

Also Read

“Appealing flavours, but hidden dangers. Shameless manipulation of our children, for industry profit. Every day, the tobacco and nicotine industries use carefully engineered products and deceptive tactics to hook a new generation of users and keep existing ones. Keep the industry out,” states the organisation.

World No Tobacco Day: History

The World No Tobacco Day was established by WHO on this day in 1987. The purpose of the day is to campaign for policies that would limit tobacco usage and to increase public awareness of the negative effects of tobacco use. In 1988, the first official observance took place.

What is the significance of World No Tobacco Day?

The day provides an effective platform for educating people about public health. Over 8 million deaths globally are attributable to tobacco smoking, making it one of the main preventable causes of death.

The day inspires governments, organisations, and people to encourage quitting smoking and shield future generations from the negative effects of tobacco on their health, the economy, and the environment.

ALSO READ: Drinking alcohol, even in moderation, raises pancreatic cancer risk: WHO WHO chooses a theme each year to draw attention to particular tobacco-related problems. These themes have covered subjects like tobacco promotion, the effects on young people, and the harm that tobacco waste and farming create to the environment.

World No Tobacco Day: 5 easy ways to quit smoking

1. Turmeric and ginger: Known for their medicinal value for centuries, ginger and turmeric are natural anti-inflammatories. They help ease the inflammation triggered by smoking and assist the liver in flushing out nicotine from the body more quickly.

2. Nuts and seeds: Sunflower seeds, walnuts, and almonds are useful for reducing stress and cravings for smoke. Magnesium, which is essential for soothing the nervous system during withdrawal, and good fats are abundant in them.

3. Water and herbal teas: Drinking water and herbal teas is crucial for staying hydrated. Herbal teas that soothe the body and reduce restlessness include ginger, peppermint, and chamomile. Herbal teas reduce anxiety and irritation, while water helps eliminate toxins.

4. Citrus fruits: The strong flavour of citrus fruits, like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, might make the taste of cigarettes less appealing. Smokers frequently have low vitamin C levels. Restoring it strengthens the immune system and speeds up healing.

5. Liquorice root: Chewing on a stick of liquorice root can mimic the hand-to-mouth habit that many smokers find hard to break, offering a harmless alternative to cigarettes. It also has a naturally soothing effect on the throat. Experts recommend choosing raw liquorice root over sugary versions to avoid added sweeteners.