7 places to visit in India with your family this Christmas season 2024

With Christmas and New Year's celebrations quickly approaching, many have begun organizing their winter getaways with loved ones as 2024 comes to an end. Like everywhere else, Christmas in India is a lively and delightful event that offers a great blend of joyous celebration, distinctive customs, and exquisitely adorned churches.

You are in the ideal place to take part in the festivities if you are searching for a quiet, comfortable haven in the hills or a fun beach party with loved ones for Christmas or New Year's. There is something for everyone in India. So, let us explore the best 7 places to go this Christmas where you can create lifelong memories.

Top 7 places to go with your family this Christmas 2024

1. Goa

In Goa, the holiday of Christmas is a carnival. There are plenty of churches and many extraordinary unique eateries and bars for feasts and late-night gatherings. You can walk the exquisitely decorated streets and churches at night and spend your days basking in the many serene beaches. Goa's local bakeries and restaurants serve delicious fresh cakes and pastries. During the Christmas season, Goa is a must-see destination for every tourist.

2. Kerala

With a significant Christian population, the state is home to numerous churches where Christmas is celebrated with great fervour. The state enthusiastically celebrates the occasion by adorning its homes and churches with balloons, lights, stars, and other decorations. With its immaculate coastline, you may spend the day taking in the scenery and then proceed to the town's exciting nightlife after a stunning sunset.

3. Kashmir

When you choose the Kashmir Valley, you can never go wrong. Get ready to travel to a mystical Christmas destination. In the winter, Kashmir, which is a paradise on earth, turns into a snowy wonderland. Gulmarg has top-notch skiing facilities, therefore, this place is unmissable. A must-see for adventure lovers is Gulmarg. Another option is to go to Sonmarg, also referred to as the "Meadow of Gold." The gorgeous hill station of Sonmarg is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. When you visit, make sure to ride a horse-drawn sledge.

4. Shimla

Shimla has a sizable Christian population and serves a joyous and snowy Christmas destination. Shimla is one of the greatest destinations to visit during the Christmas season, though, provided you enjoy the chilly weather. You can play with snow, build snowmen, and have hot chocolate at the charming cafes the town has to offer.

5. Puducherry

Another stunning place to visit, particularly around Christmas. This town, which was formerly a French colony, continues to preserve its French customs and traditions. It is a lovely town with lively buildings, charming cafes, beaches, and a wonderful sense of celebration. Christmas decorations in well-known churches, such as the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, and Our Lady of Assumption Church are captivating.

6. Manali

Imagine having a beautifully adorned Christmas tree and being surrounded by snow. This can pave the way for an enchanted celebration. Manali evokes a magical mood with its stunning hills and Christmas tree-like pine trees. The historic architectural churches, covered with snow and decked out with lovely lights, create an incredibly compelling image, particularly at night.

7. Kolkata

Kolkata has earned the nickname "the city of joy" because of its upbeat population. It is vibrant and energetic throughout the Christmas season. Great food, night masses, and decked-out Christmas trees spread the joyous festive emotions across the city. The state observes Durga Puja and Christmas on the same level.