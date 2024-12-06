Radhika, Anant Ambani feature on NYT's most Stylish People of 2024' list

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have figured among the “most stylish people” of 2024, as per the New York Times’ Most Stylish People of 2024 list. The couple gained international popularity when their ultra lavish, star-studded wedding ceremony took place this year in July.

Before getting married in Mumbai, Radhika and Anant had two grand pre-wedding festivities, which highlighted performances by celebrities like Andrea Bocelli, Backstreet Boys, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and David Guetta. The list also features names like Beyonce, Adele, Tyla, Zendaya, Charli XCX, Demi Moore, Nicola Coughlan, Daniel Craig, Ramy Youssef and Hasan Minhaj.

New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024

The New York Times included Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in their most stylish people of 2024 list and said, “A red carpet. Emeralds are roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all.”

Apart from Radhika and Anant, the list also named celebrities like Beyonce, Zendaya, Adele, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, Charli XCX, Nicola Coughlan, Demi Moore, South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji, Hasan Minhaj, Chappell Roan, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and others as the most stylish people of 2024.

Alex Cooper, who gained popularity with her hit podcast Call Her Daddy and Jools Lebron, the TikToker who began the demure trend, was also named in the list.

All About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika, daughter of Encore Healthcare's Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, and Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's second son Anant, were married on July 12, 2024. The couple got married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai.

The couple's three-day wedding was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, John Cena, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs.

Ahead of the wedding, Anant and Radhika began their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple and their families then set sail along the Italian coast with close friends. They even shut down Portofino, Italy, for a big party featuring a performance by Andrea Bocelli.