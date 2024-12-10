Vikas Khanna's NY restaurant Bungalow wins Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand award

As Indians, we take pride in Chef Vikas Khanna's ongoing representation of our country around the world. The chef is one of the few individuals who put in endless effort to create this amazing success, and our nation is well-known for its fine dining cuisine in many of the busiest and most famous cities in the world.

With the distinguished recognition that his ‘bungalow’ garnered, Chef Vikas Khanna added yet another trophy to his already impressive cap of accomplishments.

Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s New York-based restaurant, Bungalow, was awarded with the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. The eight-time Michelin Star recipient stated how this recognition felt amazingly personal.

Vikas Khanna on NY restaurant ‘Bungalow’ wins Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand award

The chef shared the post on Instagram, “While I’ve previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister.”

“This is just the beginning. We will work harder and harder everyday to give our guests an experience that will be a testament to Indian hospitality,” he added with a photo of himself proudly holding the Indian National Flag.

All about the Vikas Khanna New York restaurant ‘Bungalow’

Bungalow, which opened its doors in March 2024, has grown to be a New York destination for foodies who want to try Indian cuisine. Located in New York's thriving culinary district, Bungalow has distinguished itself in a city full of well-known restaurants at affordable costs.

More From This Section

Given the information on social media, you are undoubtedly aware of his venture, "Bungalow," which is located in the center of New York. Now a prosperous restaurateur, the culinary maestro dazzles guests with flawless cuisine and spotless experiences. By delivering inventive Indian dishes with a distinctive touch without sacrificing the very best of our culture, Chef Vikas is redefining the idea of a great dining experience.

In March 2024, his brand-new Bungalow welcomed visitors and foodies. The greatest famous and internationally recognized restaurants are already abundant in New York. In this bustling metropolis with a long row of eateries offering international food, the chef and his superb staff have successfully enhanced Bungalow's reputation.