7 budget friendly places to visit in India for New year celebrations 2025

Everybody wants to have the most unforgettable Christmas Eve and New Year's celebration. People are searching for the best party location to ring in the new year with their loved ones since everyone wants to make the most of their last day of the year. And, we are here to suggest to you a few of the best places in India for Christmas Eve and New Year's celebrations in 2024–2025.

Do you too want to have a great new year bash with your loved ones? Why not go right away to a place where you may engage in a range of captivating activities while enjoying the cold air and the warmth of your loved one? Check out our list of the best places to go this New Year to experience the most happening places that offer the beauty of nature as a gift.

Best 7 places to visit this Christmas and New Year to celebrate 2025

1. Goa

Goa's late-night festivities, affordable alcohol, breathtaking beachside fireworks, live music, and friendly natives make it an excellent destination for New Year's Eve celebrations. It is unquestionably among the best locations in India to celebrate Christmas and the New Year's Eve.

Goa is considered India's unofficial party capital. Large crowds are expected to gather along the beaches to enjoy the traditional Hindi music and dance performances as well as the colorful fireworks displays. It also offers luxurious accommodations, excellent resorts, and delicious dining options.

2. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Because of the luxurious hotel options, exciting events taking place everywhere, and delectable food available everywhere, Udaipur is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit to celebrate the new year. Savor the delicious delicacies and explore the stunning forts that are exquisitely decorated.

You will be amazed by the city of lakes' beautiful forts and refreshing waters. In December, it is the perfect place to have a holiday. Venice of the East enjoys rather cold winter temperatures because of the nearby hill stations. The lakes make for a mesmerising experience.

3. Kerala

The cold but warm months of December and January make them ideal for touring, and Kerala might be one of the most captivating destinations to ring in the new year. The temperature will be perfect, and there will not be any snow. For your New Year's trip to Kerala, it is essential to book hotels and resorts in advance because it is the busiest time of year, resort rates are very high, and Kerala has ideal holiday weather. Kerala offers exciting crowds and the best get-together for the new year at beaches, clubs, bars, houseboats, and high ranges.

4. McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

If you wish to connect with nature, McLeod Ganj is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. This hill station is located in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Among the must-see attractions in Mcleod Ganj are Carpe Diem, Dal Lake, and inviting eateries like Shiva Cafe.

Mcleod Ganj is home to a large number of Buddhist temples and monasteries. This is the place to go if you are looking for a serene location surrounded by flora and mountains. This characteristic of McLeod Ganj makes it a perfect location for anyone with a spiritual bent.

5. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The salt in the Rann of Kutch desert turns blue in the evening due to the intense moonlight. You should opt to remain in a tent at the district's Dhordo village. For two long months, there is a Kutch celebration in this salty land. Let us say you are excited to immerse yourself in the colorful festivities of the Kutch Festival. In that case, you will have to buy your tickets in advance.

6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

The Tawang Valley is an ideal destination to visit with your friends on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 2024–2025. For people who enjoy being outside and discovering new locations, the gorgeous mountains are a great sanctuary.

The snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The colorful prayer flags and ancient monasteries that line the snow-covered mountains are a sight to see. The Chong-Chugmi and Gudpi ranges offer adventure activities.

7. Mumbai, Maharashtra

One of the best destinations in India for Christmas and New Year's Eve vacation is Mumbai. On the evening of December 31, residents travel to celebrate the new year. The dazzling display of firecrackers will mesmerise you, and illuminate the entire city.

On New Year's Eve, the top restaurants and hotels accept celebrities as guests to perform live for their patrons. Marine Drive is one such location that you simply must see. The JW Marriott is the perfect place to start the new year in style. Among the other eateries are LIV's Amnesia and the Westin's Hot Freeze.