Anant Ambani 2nd pre-wedding: Backstreet Boys perform on cruise in Italy

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is ready to get married to Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai in the presence of their loved ones. Ahead of their grand wedding, the families have arranged a second pre-wedding bash for the couple – a four-day long extravagant cruise trip across Europe.

Many Bollywood celebrities, sports celebrities, and businessmen were reported to be present onboard the luxurious cruise party which started on May 29 and will end on June 1. A video has gone viral of famous American band 'Backstreet Boys' performing for the guests on the cruise party in Italy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Anant Ambani 2nd pre-wedding 2024: 'Backstreet Boys' performance

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a video from the Ambani cruise, where Backstreet boys comprising of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson could be visible in all-white outfits, playing out their well known track 'I Wanna Be With You' for an enthusiastic on the cruise.

An Instagram user likewise shared a video of the extravagant luxurious cruise during daytime and geo-tagged it as Palermo, Sicily in Italy. That is where most Bollywood celebrities and different guests boarded the cruise from. The cruise began in Italy on Wednesday and will end in France on Friday.





Anant Ambani 2nd pre-wedding 2024: Who's attending?

Bollywood celebrities who flew to Italy to attend the cruise celebration includes Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was reportedly already onboard.

This is the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. The first occurred at Jamnagar, Gujarat in March this year. It was attended by Bollywood, sports, business, and politicians. Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performed for the first time in India. It was held on the premise of Anant Ambani's wildlife sanctuary named Vantara.

About the 'Backstreet Boys'

Backstreet Boys is a pop band founded in 1993, most popular for their 1996 eponymous album, Backstreet's Back (1997), Millennium (1999), This Is Us (2009), Black & Blue (2000), Never Gone (2005), Unbreakable (2007), In A World Like This (2013), and DNA (2019). They performed last year live in India, in Mumbai and Delhi.