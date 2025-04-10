April illnesses: 5 tips to avoid getting cold and cough this summer

You walk into the office and are greeted by a symphony of coughs. Your child’s school WhatsApp group is flooded with messages about classmates down with fever. Even your local pharmacy is running low on cough syrups. And like many others, you can’t help but wonder: Why is everyone falling sick—even in the middle of summer?

Everyone in India is shocked by the rapid spread of colds, coughs, and throat infections because these illnesses typically peak in the winter, not in the rising temperatures of mid-April. However, doctors clarify that it is more than just getting a cold this year. A number of variables have come together to create the ideal environment for disease.

Healthy Summer tips 2025: Reasons behind the cough and cold

1. Sudden weather change

It has been unlike any other summer this year. The temperature in most cities rises during the day and quickly drops at night. Furthermore, everything is getting worse due to unexpected rain and cloudy skies. Your body becomes confused by these frequent changes, which also weakens your immunity against viruses.

2. Constant air pollution and dust

Winter is over, but the air pollution has not gone away yet. Due to dry winds and ongoing development in most places, there is a lot of dust. This irritates your nose and throat, making it easier for infections to spread.

3. Ongoing old viruses

Certain viruses do not completely go away in the winter. These remaining viruses are finding a second opportunity to spread as the weather stays warm and more people come together for weddings, travel, and school exams.

4. Immunity becomes lower after every season

Most people's immunity is compromised after months of eating winter foods and engaging in less physical activity. The sudden change to warmer temperatures is also harmful to the body, leaving people exhausted and more vulnerable to disease.

5. Continuous usage of cold beverages

People are suddenly using freezing air conditioners, cold water, and icy drinks if the temperature rises. Doctors say that these abrupt changes in body temperature can lead to throat infections, particularly if you already have a weakened immune system.

Summer tips 2025: What doctors have to say about your health?

Do not ignore it if your cough and cold last longer than five to six days, or if you experience body pain, a fever, or trouble breathing. To rule out serious infections like the flu, COVID-19, or bacterial infections of the throat, see a doctor and get tested.

Although April is not typically a flu month, the body does not always follow the timetable. This time, the weather, pollution, weakened immune system, and active viruses have all worked together. The majority of cases are minor and manageable at home with rest and precautions.

2025 Summer wellness tips: 5 points to remember

Take a nap and drink water: Consume warm liquids such as turmeric milk, herbal tea, and soups even throughout the summers.

Avoid cold drinks: Stay away from ice cream and cold beverages while you are recovering and even after quite often when your immune system is low.

Must-mask: If you are coughing or sneezing, wear a mask until you completely recover.

Use inhalers: Steam inhalation can help soothe irritated throats and congested noses especially at nights when asleep.

Consume immunity foods: Eat foods that increase immunity, such as green leafy vegetables, ginger, garlic, and citrus fruits in every season to avoid any kind of disease or infections.