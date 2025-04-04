World Health Day 2025: 5 Tips to help you stay healthy while at work

The World Health Organization (WHO) is in charge of organizing World Health Day, which is observed annually on April 7. Every year, it honors the establishment of WHO in 1948 and focuses on a particular health topic to raise awareness of a critical health concern on a worldwide scale.

Raising awareness, promoting healthy habits, and motivating governments and organizations to take significant action to enhance health systems and general well-being are the objectives.

Since we work for a large portion of the day, our behaviors at work can have a big effect on our physical and emotional well-being. Small adjustments made at work, such as posture, diet, and screen usage, can have a significant impact on our well-being. Here are some detailed and useful suggestions to help you maintain your health while working.

World Health Day 2025: 5 tips to stay healthy at office

1. Keep your posture straight

Long periods of sitting can put stress on your muscles and spine. Make sure your feet are flat on the floor, your computer screen is at eye level, and your chair supports your lower back. Maintaining proper posture lowers the risk of chronic musculoskeletal issues, back discomfort, and fatigue. Make ergonomic adjustments to your workspace and remember to sit up straight all day.

2. Drink plenty of water

Headaches, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating can result from dehydration. Maintain a bottle of water on your desk and take frequent sips. Try to drink six to eight glasses of water per day. Fruits like cucumbers and oranges, as well as herbal teas, can also help you stay hydrated. Stay away from excessive coffee intake as it might cause dehydration and interfere with your energy levels.

3. Consume nutritious snacks

Replace cookies and chips with healthy snacks like granola bars, roasted chickpeas, yogurt, nuts, and fruits. These choices keep you feeling full and focused, prevent sugar crashes, and provide you sustained energy. For improved nutrition and portion management, try to eat home-cooked lunches whenever you can and avoid skipping meals.

4. Control your screen time

All-day screen staring can lead to headaches, dry eyes, and eye strain. The 20-20-20 rule states that you should gaze at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. To lessen glare, move your screen and change the brightness. To avoid eye strain, blink frequently and take short breaks from staring.

5. Maintain a tidy and well-organized workstation

Mental clutter might result from a disorganized workspace. A neat and orderly workstation decreases stress, increases productivity, and minimizes distractions. If you eat at your desk, make sure to wipe it down frequently to prevent germs. Adding a plant or other soothing object to your room can help lift your spirits.

Meditation, deep breathing and yoga are also some of the practices that will help you elevate work stress and support your holistic well being.