Mahavir Jayanti date: When is Mahavir Jayanti? Is it on April 9 or 10?

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10, 2025, marking the 2623rd birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti date

There is some confusion about the Mahavir Jayanti date, whether it is on April 9 or April 10. As per Jain calendar and traditional Panchang, Mahavir Jayanti falls on Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month which corresponds to April 10, this year.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date and time

Event Date and Time Birth Anniversary of Mahavir Swami 2623th Mahavir Jayanti Thursday, April 10, 2025 Trayodashi Tithi Begins 10:55 PM on Apr 09, 2025 Trayodashi Tithi Ends 01:00 AM on Apr 11, 2025 Who was Lord Mahavir? Lord Mahavir, who is also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama (present-day Vaishali district of Bihar).

Mahavir, a spiritual teacher, shaped the core principles of Jainism, like non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). He attained Moksha (liberation) in 527 B.C. at the age of 72.

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, devotees across the world visit temples, participate in processions, offer prayers and perform charitable acts. Lord Mahavir inspires millions of his devotees who follow the path of peace, compassion, and self-discipline.

How do devotees celebrate Mahavir Jayanti?

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across the world among Jain devotees. The festivities vary across communities across the world, but the common practices include carrying Lord Mahavira's idol on a chariot, known as Rath Yatra, symbolising the spread of his teachings.

Throughout the Rath Yatra, his disciples sing devotional songs and praise Lord Mahavira's contributions to Jainism. Thereafter, his idol is given a ceremonial bath or Abhisheka, which signifies purification and renewal.

Apart from these rituals, devotees also engage themselves in charitable works, which reflects Lord Mahavira's emphasis on his compassion and giving back to society.

People also visit temples dedicated to Lord Mahavira, participate in prayers and seek his spiritual guidance. Priests and community leaders also host public gatherings and lectures to promote Jainism principles focusing on the path of virtue and self-discipline.