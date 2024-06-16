Every year, the world celebrates the special occasion of Father's Day on June 16 which plays a significant role in bringing families together and honouring the incredible man who works as the backbone of the family. The special day is dedicated to all the fathers, grandfathers, and step-dads and recognises their love, support and guidance.

Father's Day serves as an occasion to appreciate every father who has been our mentor, protector, and role model.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The idea of Father's Day was first conceived by Sonora Smart Dodd, a loving daughter from Spokane, Washington. It was also inspired by Mother's Day which had been established as a national holiday. Dodd also wanted a day to honour her father, William Jackson Smart, who was a Civil War veteran and single-handedly raised her and her siblings after the demise of their mother.