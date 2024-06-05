Heatwave spurs eye stroke cases: Know the symptoms and prevention tips

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
What is an eye stroke?
Factors responsible for an eye stroke
- Dehydration causes thickness in blood making it more prone to clotting and obstructing retinal arteries
- Overexposure to high temperatures is responsible for systemic inflammation and stress on the cardiovascular system increases the risk of vascular events
- Excessive sweating and lack of fluid replacement disrupt the electrolyte balance affecting blood pressure and vascular health
- The condition of eye stroke rises during heatwave if there are pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease
What are the symptoms of eye stroke?
- Blurred vision: Sudden blurry vision and decreased vision clarity in one eye or both
- Sudden vision loss: Another symptom is sudden partial or complete blindness. It is the most common symptom
- Distorted vision: Vision becomes wavy or straight lines appearing suddenly
- Blind spots: Sudden blackouts or shadows in the vision field
Treatment for eye stroke
- Immediate medical attention: Visit your nearest eye doctor and seek urgent medical care as delays can lead to permanent vision loss
- Medication: There are medicines to lower intraocular pressure, dissolve blood clots, and take them under medical supervision
- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy helps in increasing the oxygen amount to reach the retina and makes the arteries wider resulting in clear eyesight
- Surgery: In severe cases, health experts recommend undergoing surgical procedures to get your eyesight back
- Ocular Massage: Ocular massage is a simple procedure to reduce the pressure in your eyes to help you get your clear vision back
What are the prevention tips for eye stroke?
- Stay hydrated: It is very important to stay hydrated throughout the day during the summer season. Eyes rely on water to keep them lubricated in the form of teams. Ensure to consume enough water
- Avoid sun exposure: Avoid doing outdoor activities during peak hours on sunny days
- Use protective gear: Wear sunglasses and hats to carry umbrellas while going out
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Consume water-rich foods and those in vitamins, particularly Vitamin A which is found in papaya, mango, sweet potatoes and carrots
- No smoking: Avoid smoking as it enhances the risk of cataracts and dry eye syndrome.