Home / Lifestyle / Heatwave spurs eye stroke cases: Know the symptoms and prevention tips

Heatwave spurs eye stroke cases: Know the symptoms and prevention tips

Amid the scorching heat, cases of eye strokes are rising rapidly causing partial or complete blindness. Here are the signs, symptoms and prevention tips to protect your eyes during this period

Eye Flu
Heatwave spurs eye stroke cases
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
During the ongoing heatwave, cases of eye stroke are increasing in various parts of the country. While the intense heat is putting the lives of people at risk of heart ailments, lung, liver, brain disorders, and kidney issues, eye stroke is the newest addition to this list of health concerns. Eye stroke can lead to sudden vision loss and it is quite similar to brain stroke. During the hot months, the human body may struggle to keep itself cool. This heatwave can lead to dehydration and make the blood more prone to clotting.
 
As the temperature surges, it becomes crucial to understand the link between extreme heat and eye health to prevent and manage this potentially debilitating condition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is an eye stroke?

An eye stroke, also known as retinal artery occlusion, occurs when there is a blockage in one of the arteries carrying blood to the retina.
 
An eye stroke or retinal artery occlusion occurs when one of the arteries, that carry blood to the retina, blocks. The retina is the part of your eyes that receives light and sends the visual information to the brain. In case of any interruption in blood supply, it can cause vision loss or even permanent damage. Many factors are responsible for eye strokes like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and other conditions that affect blood vessels. 
Heatwaves pose a unique risk as they can lead to dehydration and enhance blood viscosity increasing the chances of blockages.

Factors responsible for an eye stroke

  • Dehydration causes thickness in blood making it more prone to clotting and obstructing retinal arteries
  • Overexposure to high temperatures is responsible for systemic inflammation and stress on the cardiovascular system increases the risk of vascular events
  • Excessive sweating and lack of fluid replacement disrupt the electrolyte balance affecting blood pressure and vascular health
  • The condition of eye stroke rises during heatwave if there are pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease

What are the symptoms of eye stroke?

Here are the symptoms of eye strokes:
  • Blurred vision: Sudden blurry vision and decreased vision clarity in one eye or both
  • Sudden vision loss: Another symptom is sudden partial or complete blindness. It is the most common symptom
  • Distorted vision: Vision becomes wavy or straight lines appearing suddenly 
  • Blind spots: Sudden blackouts or shadows in the vision field

Treatment for eye stroke

  • Immediate medical attention: Visit your nearest eye doctor and seek urgent medical care as delays can lead to permanent vision loss 
  • Medication: There are medicines to lower intraocular pressure, dissolve blood clots, and take them under medical supervision 
  • Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy helps in increasing the oxygen amount to reach the retina and makes the arteries wider resulting in clear eyesight 
  • Surgery: In severe cases, health experts recommend undergoing surgical procedures to get your eyesight back
  • Ocular Massage: Ocular massage is a simple procedure to reduce the pressure in your eyes to help you get your clear vision back

What are the prevention tips for eye stroke?

Here are the prevention tips for eye stroke:
  • Stay hydrated: It is very important to stay hydrated throughout the day during the summer season. Eyes rely on water to keep them lubricated in the form of teams. Ensure to consume enough water 
  • Avoid sun exposure: Avoid doing outdoor activities during peak hours on sunny days
  • Use protective gear: Wear sunglasses and hats to carry umbrellas while going out 
  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Consume water-rich foods and those in vitamins, particularly Vitamin A which is found in papaya, mango, sweet potatoes and carrots
  • No smoking: Avoid smoking as it enhances the risk of cataracts and dry eye syndrome.

Also Read

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

World Malaria Day 2024: 10 signs and symptoms of Malaria one should know

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Heatwave crisis: Mercury at record high in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal

World Bicycle Day 2024: Check date, history, significance and more

World No Tobacco Day 2024: List of foods to help fight tobacco addiction

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Check history, significance, theme and more

Anant Ambani 2nd pre-wedding: Backstreet Boys perform on cruise in Italy

Which are the tests women should undergo in their 30s and 40s?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Heatwave in IndiaHeatwaveshealthhealthcare

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story