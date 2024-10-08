Indian Air Force Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme and more

India is set to celebrate Indian Airforce Day on October 8, 2024. This day has a deep history that goes back to 1932 when the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established.

It is a day to honour India's brave men who serve the nation unconditionally and operate in critical operations and humanitarian missions. There are multiple events organised such as parades, air shows and exhibitions showing the power of the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force Day: History This day marks the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and since its inception, the force has been playing a key role in preserving India's sovereignty and security. When this day was established, the IAF constituted a handful of aircraft and personnel that supported the British Royal Air Force. Since its establishment, the Indian Air Force has transformed into a formidable air power.

Indian Air Force Day 2024: Significance

Indian Air Force serves as a major platform honouring the sacrifices and dedication of Air Force personnel protecting our motherland and the people. People honour the Indian Air Force which plays a key role in national security and contributes to the rescue operations in natural disasters, actively engaging in humanitarian operations.

Indian Air Force Day 2024 Theme

India is commemorating the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force and the theme for the day is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).’

Several ministers joined the Indian Air Force on Sunday, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the chief guests at the airshow held in Chennai. The other notable dignitaries at the event, held to commemorate the IAF Day, included the Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Ministers and senior air force officers.