World Sight Day 2024: History, significance, date, theme and more

Every year, the second Thursday of October is observed as World Sight Day. This day is a global initiative promoting awareness and action against vision impairment and blindness.

This day aims to raise awareness about the preventive measures to avoid blindness, promote eye health and ensure equitable access to quality vision care. The global initiative encourages government healthcare providers, and individuals to prioritise eye health, and also address multiple issues like cataracts, refractive errors and diabetic retinopathy.





Also Read: World Mental Health Day 2024: History, Significance, theme, quotes and more The World Health Organisation states, “World Sight Day can serve as a reminder that adults should prioritise their eye health, too. It is important to take regular breaks during activities such as reading or using digital devices and wear eye protection when using tools and chemicals that could damage the eyes. Smoking and UV exposure should also be avoided, for example, by wearing sunglasses and hats when outdoors, to prevent eye diseases."

World Sight Day 2024: History

World Sight Day was started as part of the "Sight First" campaign which was organised by the Lions Club International Foundation in 1988. The World Health Organisation (WHO) partnered with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in 1999 to officially establish World Sight Day, and it was first observed on October 12, 2000.

World Sight Day 2024: Significance

The day aims to highlight the importance of eye health and vision care globally. It encourages people to reduce avoidable blindness, promote equitable access to quality eye care and address rising cases of vision impairment. World Sight Day fosters action to prevent blindness, support research and innovation ensuring inclusive eye health services by mobilising governments, healthcare providers and communities.

Date and Theme of World Sight Day 2024

The World Sight Day falls on October 10, 2024. The theme for World Sight Day is “Children, Love Your Eyes".

According to WHO, it aims to debunk myths about vision and promote a world where children are free from the social stigma which are associated with wearing glasses or other corrective aids.