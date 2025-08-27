Happy Onam 2025: 30+ wishes and greetings to share with loved ones

Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival, is one of the state’s most significant celebrations. Observed with great enthusiasm during the Malayalam month of Chingam, the 10-day festival is marked by traditions, feasts, and cultural festivities.

The Onam celebrations will take place this year from August 26 to September 5, 2025. The festival also commemorates the return of King Mahabali, the kind ruler who is known for providing his subjects with wealth and joy.

Onam honours the unwavering spirit of unity and the state's rich cultural legacy. With its lavish Onasadya feast, elaborate pookalam flower decorations, and exhilarating vallam kali boat racing, the celebration embodies Kerala's ageless traditions while bringing people together.

Take a look at these wishes and greetings to send to your loved ones on this joyous occasion.