Home / Lifestyle / Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Unique Ganpati celebrations across the country

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Unique Ganpati celebrations across the country

Indian communities worldwide come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival has developed well beyond its origins, from Bollywood to a feeling of nostalgia among foreigners

Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On August 27, 2025, India will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival honouring Lord Ganesha, with fervour and splendour. Each region adds its special touch to the popular festival, influenced by local customs, traditions, and rituals.
 
However, the festival's basic idea, welcoming Lord Ganesha into homes and pandals, remains the same. Ganesh Chaturthi exquisitely captures India's variety, from the grand customs of South India to the lavish festivities of Mumbai. 

Places to visit to witness the unique style of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Maharashtra: The Heart of Ganesh Utsav
 
Without a doubt, the epicentre of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is Maharashtra. Devotees wait in queue for hours to seek blessings at large public pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja and Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Mumbai and Pune. 
 
It is a celebration of solidarity through communal feasts, devotional music, and cultural events. With chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," the Ganesh Visarjan procession on the last day is a sight to behold.
 
Goa: Eco-Friendly Chaturthi
 
In Goa, eco-friendly customs are used to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Chavath. At home, families make clay idols, adorn them with betel and banana leaves, and cook regional specialities like modak and neuri. 
 
The Matoli, a wooden canopy adorned with seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs to represent the abundance of nature, is a unique feature.
 
Karnataka: Cultural performances and traditions
 
The celebration, known as Vinayaka Chaturthi in Karnataka, is distinguished by large processions and traditional performances. They make special meals like karigadubu and kadle kai unde (groundnut laddoo). Patra Pooja, the practice of worshipping Lord Ganesha using 21 different types of leaves, is also practised in many homes.
 
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Vinayaka Nimajjanam
 
Here, the festivities, which are frequently based on modern themes, spread over towns like Hyderabad and Vijayawada with enormous pandals and idols. 
 
Idols are carried in vibrant processions to lakes and rivers on the immersion day, also called Vinayaka Nimajjanam. The most well-known immersion is held at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake.
 
Tamil Nadu: Simple and Spiritual
 
Ganesh Chaturthi is observed simply and fervently in Tamil Nadu. At home, clay idols are placed and embellished with flowers. Kozhukattai (steamed dumplings with coconut and jaggery), which is thought to be Lord Ganesha's favourite, is one of the special offerings. The occasion is marked by temple rites, devotional chanting, and cultural events.
 
West Bengal: Blending Traditions
 
West Bengal's primary celebration is Durga Puja; Ganesh Chaturthi has become more well-known recently. Along with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and knowledge, Ganesha is worshipped in many Bengali homes. Bengal's artistry and craftsmanship are displayed through the idols' frequently distinctive styling.
 
Gujarat: Community Gatherings and Fairs
 
Gujarat celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with cultural performances and vibrant fairs. People gather for plays, dances, and devotional music at large community pandals. Music and dance abound throughout the immersion ceremony, and special treats like motichoor laddoo are served.
 
Odisha: Ganesh Puja in Schools and Colleges
 
The fact that Ganesh Chaturthi is frequently observed at educational institutions in Odisha is one of its distinctive features. In order to obtain knowledge and wisdom, students erect idols of Lord Ganesha in schools and universities. As a result, the celebration is both youthful and spiritual.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Couples Day 2025: Celebrate love with heartfelt gestures, messages

Raksha Bandhan decoded: Here's why Rakhi is always tied on the right hand

National Handloom Day 2025: Know date, theme, history and significance

When is Rakhi in 2025? Check date, time and meaning of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Budget-friendly gift ideas for brothers and sisters

Topics :Ganesh VisarjanGanpatiGanesh immersion

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story