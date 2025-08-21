Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Unique Ganpati celebrations across the country

On August 27, 2025, India will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival honouring Lord Ganesha, with fervour and splendour. Each region adds its special touch to the popular festival, influenced by local customs, traditions, and rituals.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh visarjan and will schools be closed? However, the festival's basic idea, welcoming Lord Ganesha into homes and pandals, remains the same. Ganesh Chaturthi exquisitely captures India's variety, from the grand customs of South India to the lavish festivities of Mumbai.

Places to visit to witness the unique style of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Maharashtra: The Heart of Ganesh Utsav

Without a doubt, the epicentre of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is Maharashtra. Devotees wait in queue for hours to seek blessings at large public pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja and Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Mumbai and Pune. It is a celebration of solidarity through communal feasts, devotional music, and cultural events. With chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," the Ganesh Visarjan procession on the last day is a sight to behold. Goa: Eco-Friendly Chaturthi In Goa, eco-friendly customs are used to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Chavath. At home, families make clay idols, adorn them with betel and banana leaves, and cook regional specialities like modak and neuri.

The Matoli, a wooden canopy adorned with seasonal fruits, vegetables, and herbs to represent the abundance of nature, is a unique feature. Karnataka: Cultural performances and traditions The celebration, known as Vinayaka Chaturthi in Karnataka, is distinguished by large processions and traditional performances. They make special meals like karigadubu and kadle kai unde (groundnut laddoo). Patra Pooja, the practice of worshipping Lord Ganesha using 21 different types of leaves, is also practised in many homes. Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Vinayaka Nimajjanam Here, the festivities, which are frequently based on modern themes, spread over towns like Hyderabad and Vijayawada with enormous pandals and idols.

Idols are carried in vibrant processions to lakes and rivers on the immersion day, also called Vinayaka Nimajjanam. The most well-known immersion is held at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake. Tamil Nadu: Simple and Spiritual Ganesh Chaturthi is observed simply and fervently in Tamil Nadu. At home, clay idols are placed and embellished with flowers. Kozhukattai (steamed dumplings with coconut and jaggery), which is thought to be Lord Ganesha's favourite, is one of the special offerings. The occasion is marked by temple rites, devotional chanting, and cultural events. West Bengal: Blending Traditions West Bengal's primary celebration is Durga Puja; Ganesh Chaturthi has become more well-known recently. Along with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and knowledge, Ganesha is worshipped in many Bengali homes. Bengal's artistry and craftsmanship are displayed through the idols' frequently distinctive styling.