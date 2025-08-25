One of the most anticipated Hindu festivals is 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth as well as the removal of barriers. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM and ganesh visarjan will be on September 6, 2025.

Every year, devotees nationwide unite to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great joy and excitement, paying homage to the god in a manner that has been done historically. Even though the primary goal of Ganesh Chaturthi is to invite Lord Ganesha into people's homes and communities, many people question why the celebration is observed for 10 days only. The secret lies in the meaning of these 10 days, both symbolically and in Hindu mythology and ceremonies.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 key date Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ganesh Visarjan Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025 ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh visarjan and will schools be closed? Why is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated for 10 days? It is thought that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj popularized the 10-days Ganesh Chaturthi celebration during the Maratha era. In 1893, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, an independence warrior, revived the custom as a public gathering to foster unity during the British colonial era in India. The 10-day period, on the other hand, has its roots in Vedic customs and symbolic religious thought.

Hindu texts state that Lord Ganesha was adored by the gods and sages for ten days straight after his birth. Before returning to his heavenly home, this time represents the cycle of devotion, prayers, and festivities. Detachment is symbolized by the immersion (Visarjan) on the tenth day, which teaches that everything in life is temporary and must be returned to its source. Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi across India The festivities of Ganesha statues in homes and communal pandals marks the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. There are customs, prayers, and community gatherings for each of the 10 days. People celebrate not only religion but also art, music, and friendship through cultural performances and daily aarti.