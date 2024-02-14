Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes to share with your loved ones

Today is Valentine's Day , the day of love. Each year, this day is celebrated on February 14. Couples celebrate this day in various ways with their loved ones, which can include sharing beautiful gifts with their partners or going out for romantic trips.





For some, it is a day when they announce their love for somebody and express their fondness by sending roses, cards or chocolates with messages of adoration. Valentine's Day marks the end of the Valentine's Week, during which every day is celebrated for a specific theme on the articulation of love.

Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes and messages • Valentine's Day is all about love. So, let me take this opportunity to love each other unconditionally, truly, madly and deeply. Happy Valentine's Day, my love. • Warm wishes on Valentine's Day to everyone. Love is certainly the most beautiful thing in this world and therefore, we must always love everyone around us. • My favourite place is your heart, where I want to make my home. And want to stay together with you forever and ever. Happy Valentine's Day Dear! • My wish is to wish you, my Love, with lots and lots of wishes and love a Very Happy Valentine's Day!

• On this Valentine's Day, I promise to be without you forever so that you don't have to face any obstacles alone. Happy Valentine's Day.

• This Valentine's Day, I want to tell you that you have the most beautiful soul in this whole world. Happy Valentine's Day.

• On this day of love, I just want to say that you complete me in every way. I am nothing without you and I cannot even imagine this life without your presence. Happy Valentine's Day.

• You add smileys and meaning to my life. I could not have imagined walking on the path of life without your support, care and love. Thank you for everything. Happy Valentine's Day.

• A very Happy Valentine's Day to the person who taught me the true meaning of love. Thank you for coming into my life and making it worthwhile. Happy Valentine's Day.





• I just want to tell you that I love you wholeheartedly and that you matter to me the most in life. I love you with all my soul. Happy Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day 2024: Quotes • “You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” – E.E. Cummings

• “Grow old with me, the best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning

• “A thousand lifetimes wouldn’t be enough to love you.” – Meera Kermani

• "And if the stars should ever die, we'll make our own light, you and I." - John Mark Green.

• “I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you.” – Roy Croft.

• "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that's what you've given me. That's what I'd hoped to give you forever." - Nicholas Sparks.

• "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." - Virginia Woolf.

• “Love is life. All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love.” — Leo Tolstoy

• “Much love, much trial, but what an utter desert is life without love.” — Charles Darwin

• “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho