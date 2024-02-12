Blinkit introduces 'Single Mode' for solo shoppers ahead of Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day draws near, Blinkit , the Zomato-owned online retailer, has unveiled a new feature called 'Single Mode' tailored for solo shoppers. This innovative addition allows users to explore a specially curated selection of products designed to cater to individual needs and preferences for the holiday. Users can switch the mode on or off to access curated products.

With the 'Single Mode' feature, users can access a variety of product categories tailored for solo activities, including options for indulging in solo parties, binge-watching sessions, self-care routines, and even personalised gifts for oneself.

In contrast, when the 'Single Mode' is turned off, the app showcases a range of romantic products and experiences ideal for couples celebrating the week of love. From traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates to curated date ideas and intimate products, Blinkit offers a comprehensive selection to help couples to celebrate the international holiday together,

A fascinating inclusion in the 'Plans for One' section is an option titled 'Pray for a good partner', offering pooja items for those seeking companionship in the future.

The introduction of these additional capabilities comes amid a surge in orders ahead of Valentine's Day, with Blinkit reporting higher sales compared to previous years. The company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, expressed satisfaction with the platform's ability to facilitate Valentine's Day gifting, noting a significant uptick in orders, according to a report by News18.

Despite its lower revenue base compared to Zomato, Blinkit has seen remarkable growth in revenue from advertisements, with a notable increase in the number of advertisers on the platform in its October-December (Q3) quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). The company's advertisement revenue grew by 220 per cent year-on-year (YoY), more than double that of Blinkit's gross order value (GOV), which surged 103 per cent in the same period. The number of advertisers also skyrocketed by 130 per cent to 557 in Q3FY24, compared to 242 during the same period last year.

According to Blinkit's top management, the platform is emerging as a preferred advertising destination for both established and emerging brands in the country, signalling its growing prominence in the online retail landscape.

