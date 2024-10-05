World Teachers' Day 2024: 100+ best wishes, messages and quotes to share

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on October 5. The role of a teacher holds profound importance in our lives, and they play a very important role in shaping our careers, right from our childhood.

The history of World Teachers’ Day can be traced back to 1966 when The International Labor Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) organised a Special Intergovernmental Conference on the Status of Teachers in Paris. This was the day when World Teachers' Day first began.

It is a great opportunity to connect with your teachers and express gratitude towards them. This day offers a platform to discuss important issues such as better working conditions, low wages, hectic schedules and the professional development of teachers, but it is better to start with wishes, messages and quotes. So, we have curated some best wishes, quotes and messages to share with your teachers on this day.