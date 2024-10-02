Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Top 100 quotes by the Father of the Nation

Every year, the people of India celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Gandhi played a vital role in India’s freedom struggle through his principles of non-violence and civil disobedience.

Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire millions of people across the world and his legacy remains a guiding light for people striving for peace, justice, and social harmony.

People remember Gandhi on this day by sharing his quotes and messages with their friends, family, and on their social media handles to honour the remarkable man. We have curated a list of top 100 quotes of the Mahatma to share with friends and family.