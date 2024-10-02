Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Top 100 quotes by the Father of the Nation

Every year, the people of India celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Gandhi played a vital role in India’s freedom struggle through his principles of non-violence and civil disobedience.
Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire millions of people across the world and his legacy remains a guiding light for people striving for peace, justice, and social harmony.
People remember Gandhi on this day by sharing his quotes and messages with their friends, family, and on their social media handles to honour the remarkable man. We have curated a list of top 100 quotes of the Mahatma to share with friends and family.
Top 100 quotes of Mahatma Gandhi
- “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”
- “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
- “An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”
- “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
- “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
- “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”
- “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
- “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”
- “First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”
- “The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
- “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”
- “Where there is love there is life.”
- “Action expresses priorities.”
- “I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”
- “To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.”
- “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
- “A man is but the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes.”
- “The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.”
- “You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.”
- “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”
- “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”
- “Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.”
- “An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching.”
- “You don’t know who is important to you until you actually lose them.”
- “The future depends on what we do in the present.”
- “There are two days in the year that we cannot do anything: yesterday and tomorrow.”
- “Man becomes great exactly in the degree in which he works for the welfare of his fellow men.”
- “To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.”
- “Nobody can hurt me without my permission.”
- “In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place.”
- “Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong.”
- “It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important.”
- “Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves.”
- “Peace is the most powerful weapon of mankind.”
- “Nonviolence is the first article of my faith. It is also the last article of my creed.”
- “The only tyrant I accept in this world is the still voice within.”
- “The good man is the friend of all living things.”
- “The truth is far more powerful than any weapon of mass destruction.”
- “There is more to life than increasing its speed.”
- “To call woman the weaker sex is a libel; it is man’s injustice to woman.”
- “I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people.”
- “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind.”
- “If I had no sense of humor, I would long ago have committed suicide.”
- “Live simply so that others may simply live.”
- “Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as is cooperation with good.”
- “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”
- “Intolerance betrays a want of faith in one’s cause.”
- “I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed. I want the cultures of all the lands to be blown about my house as freely as possible.”
- “Faith is not something to grasp, it is a state to grow into.”
- “The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.”
- “We win justice quickest by rendering justice to the other party.”
- “Morality is the basis of things and truth is the substance of all morality.”
- “A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction is better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.”
- “There is a higher court than courts of justice and that is the court of conscience.”
- “There is no school equal to a decent home and no teacher equal to a virtuous parent.”
- “The enemy is fear. We think it is hate; but, it is fear.”
- “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”
- “The best politics is right action.”
- “Truth never damages a cause that is just.”
- “The pursuit of truth does not permit violence on one’s opponent.”
- “A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.”
- “Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.”
- “Victory attained by violence is tantamount to defeat, for it is momentary.”
- “The law of love could be best understood and learned through little children.”
- “My life is my message.”
- “It is better to be violent, if there is violence in our hearts, than to put on the cloak of nonviolence to cover impotence.”
- “The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”
- “Justice that love gives is a surrender, justice that law gives is a punishment.”
- “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.”
- “Truth is one, paths are many.”
- “Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment. Full effort is full victory.”
- “I cannot conceive of a greater loss than the loss of one’s self-respect.”
- “There is no ‘way to peace,’ there is only peace.”
- “Poverty is the worst form of violence.”
- “Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is daily admission of one's weakness.”
- “Service without humility is selfishness and egotism.”
- “The greatness of a man is measured by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.”
- “It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom.”
- “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.”
- “The rich cannot accumulate wealth without the co-operation of the poor in society.”
- “Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained.”
- “True morality consists not in following the beaten track, but in finding out the true path for ourselves and in fearlessly following it.”
- “Fearlessness is the first requisite of spirituality. Cowards can never be moral.”
- “I want freedom for the full expression of my personality.”
- “Self-respect knows no considerations.”
- “If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time.”
- “One needs to be slow to form convictions, but once formed they must be defended against the heaviest odds.”
- “The seeker after truth should be humbler than the dust.”
- “My faith is brightest in the midst of impenetrable darkness.”
- “Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one lust for martyrdom.”
- “Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress.”
- “True beauty consists in purity of heart.”