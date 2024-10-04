World Smile Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, theme and more

The world celebrates World Smile Day 2024 every year on the first Friday of October month, and this year the festival will be celebrated on October 4, 2024. This is a special day to set a positive tone for both yourself and those around you.

The World Smile Day spreads smiles, and fosters connections, positivity, and a wave of happiness. It inspires individuals, organisations, and communities to perform good deeds and celebrate the transformative power of a simple smile. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp World Smile Day 2024: History Harvey Ball is an American artist who created the iconic smiling face symbol in 1963. Due to excessive commercialisation, he felt that the symbol lost its original meaning. Ball came up with the idea of World Smile Day to promote acts of kindness. It was officially established in 1999 and it has been celebrated on the first Friday of October ever since. He passed away in 2001, and his legacy lives through the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation.

Harvey Ball's simple smiley design became the world's symbol of happiness, transcending cultures. The day inspires kind acts, charitable events, and faces worldwide while commemorating Ball's contribution to global positivity.

World Smile Day 2024: Significance

World Smile Day holds special significance in impacting everyone's life. One simple smile can enhance mood, boost confidence, and most importantly it can build connections. This day transcends languages, cultures and borders spreading joy and positivity. Smiling improves mental health, strengthens relationships and unites people. Holding iconic smiley faces, we recognise the power of a smile can have individuals and communities worldwide. The Harvey Ball Smile Foundation kept his legacy alive even after his demise in 2001.

World Smile Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Smile Day 2024 is 'Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile.' A single act of kindness can transform someone's day and one smile can brighten the world.