International Women's Day 2024: What's the theme for this year?

Every year the world comes together and celebrates International Women's Day , recognising the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.

It is a perfect opportunity to be aware of the issues of gender equality. Through various events and initiatives, the International Women's Day empowers individuals and communities to learn about the challenges women face and work towards solutions.

Several events take place globally respecting and acknowledging women's achievements.

International Women's Day 2024: Theme



Also Read: International Women's Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? International Women's Day is celebrated every year with a unique theme and this year the theme is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.' This theme aims to target economic disempowerment. The campaign theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, emphasises giving importance to diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.

The campaign theme of 2024 plays a pivotal role in achieving gender equality. International Women's Day's significance grows as it breaks barriers, challenges stereotypes and creates an environment where all women are valued and respected. It is also an opportunity to foster different perspectives and women’s contributions in different parts of life, including the marginalised communities.

International Women's Day 2024: History and significance National Women's Day was first celebrated on February 28, 1909, by the United Nations after the Socialist Party of America’s declaration.

The idea was proposed by Clara Zetkin to support women’s rights and equality. She wanted to establish the annual Women’s Day at the International Conference for Working Women in Copenhagen. The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 in different countries such as Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia.

This day offers a platform for all women's rights activists to raise their voices and demand equality in all sectors, such as economic, political, cultural, and social.

Many countries observe official holidays on this day, some give holidays to only women while it is an unofficial holiday in some countries.