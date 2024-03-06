International Women's Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8, 2024. It honours women's economic, cultural, social, and political contributions throughout history in different fields. It also acknowledges the progress women have achieved when it comes to rights and empowerment to continue striving for equality.

Why is International Women's Day celebrated?

International Women's Day aims to bring attention to equality for women and highlights the challenges and discrimination that women still face when it comes to offering equal pay, leadership opportunities and most importantly, access to education.

It aims to promote unity and solidarity amongst women across the world. The day presents an opportunity for them to share experiences together, give support to each other and celebrate their collective strength to pursue equal rights.

This day set the stage for women to bring attention to the prevailing inequalities in society and advocate for equal rights and opportunities for women.

International Women’s Day: History

The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) mentions that International Women's Day came into existence because of labour movements in North America and Europe in the twentieth century.

The United States observed the first National Women’s Day in 1909 in commemoration of the garment worker’s strike in New York in 1908 and where women protested against harsh working conditions.

In 1945, the United Nations marked the first international agreement focusing on the principle of equality between men and women. The first International Women's Day was observed on March 8, 1975.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution in 1977 and it became a global holiday. Thereafter, all the member states proclaimed the day as the official UN holiday for rights and women's peace.

International Women’s Day 2024: Significance

The world celebrates International Women's Day to spread awareness towards gender equality and create equal rights for everyone. This day holds special importance and opportunity to address women's issues such as equal rights, violence against women and reproductive rights.

International Women's Day 2024: Theme

The theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.