Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary: Top 50 quotes and messages

Today is October 2, and everyone is talking about Mahatma Gandhi but there is one more legend, who was born on this day, Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was the third prime minister of India who left behind a rich legacy of integrity, honesty, and humility worth emulating.

The people of India remember him for his iconic slogan - 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' that he coined to motivate India's farmers and soldiers when India was at war with Pakistan in 1965. He served as India's PM for almost 2 years, i.e., between 1964-66.

Shastri lived a simple and minimalistic life. He and his family also joined the people of India in skipping a meal for weeks in response to the US's threat to cut supplies of wheat during the Indo-Pak war. Lal Bahadur Shastri breathed his last in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.

Apart from 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, here are some of the top 50 quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri.

