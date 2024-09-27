World Tourism Day 2024: Over 100 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 to promote tourism fostering global economic growth, cultural exchange, cultural growth and sustainable development. The day aims to spread awareness and highlight social, economic and environmental benefits and the international understanding of peace and cooperation through tourism.

This year, the theme for World Tourism Day is ‘Tourism and Peace’. The theme highlights the tourism sector fostering peace between nations and cultures and supporting reconciliation processes.

People also exchange wishes, quotes, and messages with their fellow traveller friends. Here are a few that you can share:-