Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and more

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and more

Gandhi Jayanti 2024 celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, which falls annually on October 2. It is a moment to reflect on his enormous influence on both India and the rest of the globe

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2. This year, the day marks Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birthday. It is a moment to reflect on his enormous influence on both India and the rest of the globe. People nationwide are still inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who is referred to as the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India.  
This day provides a chance to look back at the life, accomplishments, and moral principles of Mahatma Gandhi, whose advocacy of non-violence is still eulogised in the modern world. India observes Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, on October 2 of each year. Across the nation, prayer meetings, memorial services, and cultural programs are conducted on this day. 

Gandhi Jayanti: History 

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a key figure in the Indian battle for independence from British control. He was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869. He started his work in South Africa, where he fought against racial discrimination, and he studied law at University College London. This is when his non-violent resistance concept, or Satyagraha, started to take shape.
Gandhi inspired millions of people to join the independence fight without using violence thanks to his non-violent resistance ideology, the Salt March, and his demand for non-cooperation with the British.
On August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation, partly because of the actions of Gandhi and his followers. In remembrance of Gandhi's life and legacy, the Indian government observes October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, following his assassination in January 1948.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is significant because it emphasises the importance of truth, non-violence, and peace. Gandhi's message is still relevant today as diverse types of conflicts arise and his teachings call for peaceful resolution of conflicts. To further emphasise its significance on a global scale, the day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

In addition to honouring Mahatma Gandhi's achievements to India's freedom, we also pledge to uphold his ideals by celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi's teachings are frequently the subject of conversations and events hosted by organisations, communities, and schools to make sure that his legacy continues to motivate upcoming generations.

How is Gandhi Jayanti 2024 celebrated?

Across the nation, prayers, memorials, and cultural events are held on this day. The biggest celebrations are held at Delhi's Raj Ghat, the site of Mahatma Gandhi's cremation. At Raj Ghat, dignitaries, political figures, and regular people gather to pay their respects, frequently by laying wreaths and offering prayers.
Gandhi's ideas on non-violence, tolerance, and peace are celebrated through concerts, essay contests, and talks hosted by schools, universities, and other institutions. 

Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi 

    • "You must be the change you want to see in the world."
    • "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."
    • "The future depends on what you do today."
    • "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."
    • "First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
    • "Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man."
    • "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."
    • "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."
    • "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."
    • "Where there is love, there is life."


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

