International Coffee Day 2024: History, importance, theme, quotes and more

The world celebrates International Coffee Day every year on October 1, 2024. This day aims to celebrate the beloved caffeine-rich beverage. Every year, International Coffee Day is observed with a theme and purpose and the theme for this year is “Coffee, Your Daily Ritual, Our Shared Journey“.

The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) decided to establish October 1, 2014, as International Coffee Day which will be celebrated worldwide. The first International Coffee Day was celebrated in 2015 in Milan.

This day raises awareness about the challenges coffee farmers face such as climate change, price volatility, and economic hardships in coffee-producing countries. This initiative aims to highlight the need for sustainable practices within the coffee industry.

International Coffee Day 2024: Importance

Here's the importance of International Coffee Day 2024:

Coffee is more than just a beverage. It is a cultural phenomenon inferring social communion and community bonding. In Paris, there are some quaint Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and some trendy cafes that take coffee as an indispensable part of their daily lives.

On the other end, the coffee industry is a major global commodity providing work opportunities to farmers and workers across the world. The ICO calls for fair trade and practices and ethical sourcing of coffee and ensures that the producer gets fair compensation for their labour.

This day also spreads awareness about environmental sustainability, including climate change and deforestation, that global coffee production is compelled to face. International Coffee Day calls for a healthy planet and a level playing field for sustainability practices.

