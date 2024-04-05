National Maritime Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

Every year, April 5 is observed as National Maritime Day to spread awareness about international trade and economy . On this day, the "NMD Award of Excellence" is also presented to honour the individuals for their lifetime distinguished and exceptional achievements in the Indian maritime sector at the senior level.

The maritime sector plays an immense role when it comes to international trade and the economy. Ships are mainly used for transportation purposes of goods across the border. Even within a country ships play pivotal roles in the transportation of goods and people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Every year, this day is celebrated to mark the importance of the national maritime sector in world trade and economic exchange across the industry as senior officers have played significant roles in the development of this industry.

National Maritime Day: History

History was created in navigation in India when SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd journeyed to the United Kingdom, which was a crucial step in India's shipping history as the sea routes were earlier controlled by the British. This day was first observed on April 5, 1964, informing people and spreading awareness about intercontinental commerce and the economy worldwide. Since then it has been observed every year on the same day.

National Maritime Day: Significance

This day is celebrated every year to spread awareness and recognise the efforts and contribution of India's maritime sector to enhancing the country's economic growth and development. This sector faces multiple challenges like piracy, environmental pollution, and changing trade dynamics. This day aims to draw attention to the struggles of this industry and come together to find effective solutions. The NMD Award of Excellence is given to the senior officials for their contributions to developing the maritime sector. The day inspires the younger generation to pursue a career in the industry.

National Maritime Day: Theme

The theme for National Maritime Day 2024 is "Navigating the future: safety first!"