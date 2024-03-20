Home / Lifestyle / World Sparrow Day 2024: Date, History, theme, importance of small birds

World Sparrow Day 2024: Date, History, theme, importance of small birds

World Sparrow Day aims to bring issues to light about the decrease in the sparrow population and the need for their conservation. The day promotes action for safeguarding and conserving sparrows

World Sparrow Day
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:17 AM IST
Sparrows are vital for the ecosystem. These little birds support in further developing biodiversity and supporting plant growth in the ecosystem, resulting in healthier and greener environments. Sparrows consume and discharge seeds, helping in better spread of plant seeds, making the climate around us flourish. 
In any case, with time, the population of sparrows has significantly declined. This adversely affects the ecosystem. The time has come to spread awareness about the importance of sparrows and how we can keep their population flourishing.

World Sparrow Day 2024: Date 
World Sparrow Day is held every year with full intent on spreading awareness about the significance of the presence of sparrows for our ecosystem and biodiversity. 

As we gear up to celebrate the significant day during the current year, the following are a couple of things that we should remember. World Sparrow Day is observed every year on March 20. This year, the unique day falls on a Wednesday.

World Sparrow Day 2024: Theme
In 2024, the theme for World Sparrow Day is “Sparrows: Give them a tweet-chance!”, “I Love Sparrows” and “We Love Sparrows”.
The goal is to motivate others to participate in the day and to get whatever number of individuals expected in the security of sparrows and their territory across the world.

World Sparrow Day: History 
The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated on March 20, 2010. In India, The Nature Forever Society began the drive of observing World Sparrow Day, stressing on the significance of saving house sparrows and other usual birds. 
The Nature Forever Society was established by an Indian conservationist, Mohammed Dilawar. He began his work with nature by aiding house sparrows and taking up drives to save their population in Nasik.

What is the importance of World Sparrow day?
The eventual decrease in the population in sparrows is unsafe for the environment. This day plans to bring issues to light about the significance of these birds for biodiversity and our current circumstance. 

The most ideal way to go through the day is by teaching ourselves about the different drives that we can take up to guarantee that the population in sparrows sees a steep increment. We must likewise deliberately put efforts to expand protection efforts to shield their population.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

