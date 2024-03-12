Home / Lifestyle / Ramadan 2024: All you need to know about timetable in major cities

Ramadan 2024: All you need to know about timetable in major cities

During Ramzan, Muslims globally fast from sunrise until sunset. The two primary meals during the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sunset, and Sehri, consumed before dawn

Ramadan 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
The holiest month of Islam, Ramzan (also Ramadan), is here. As the Islamic calendar relies upon the moon cycle, the period of Ramzan every year shifts by about 10 days. As the crescent moon was located in Saudi Arabia on March 10, Ramzan in India started on March 12. The Ramadan 1445 AH crescent moon has been spotted in Hyderabad and Lucknow. 

During this month, the Muslims worldwide fast from sunrise until sunset. The two primary meals during the fasting time frame are Iftar, which is eaten after sunset, and Sehri, which is consumed before dawn. 

The Iftar timings every year fluctuate as they depend on the time of the sunset. The Iftar hours differ altogether in India because of the country's enormous geographic variations. Depending upon where you reside, the dawn-to-dusk fast could last between 12 to 17 hours.

Ramadan 2024: City Timings 
Muslims worldwide will fast for around 12 hours, while those on the planet's northernmost countries will fast for at least 17 hours since the amount of daylight hours will differ globally. This year, the average fasting time frame for Ramadan in India will be approximately 14 hours.

Following a time of 29 or 30 days, Ramadan is supposed to end on April 9 and the festival of Eid al-Fitr is expected to start on April 10, possibly with two or three days' changeability.


    • DELHI: Sehri 05:18 AM; Iftar: 06:27 PM
    • MUMBAI: Sehri: 05:38 AM; Iftar: 06:48 PM
    • BENGALURU: Sehri: 05:19 AM; Iftar: 06:31 PM
    • AHMEDABAD: Sehri: 05:38 AM; Iftar: 06:47 PM
    • CHENNAI: Sehri: 05:08 AM; Iftar: 06:20 PM
    • HYDERABAD: Sehri 05:16 AM; Iftar: 06:26 PM
    • KOLKATA: Sehri: 04:35 AM; Iftar: 05:45 PM
    • KANPUR: Sehri: 05:06 AM; Iftar: 06:15 PM
    • PUNE: Sehri: 05:34 AM; Iftar: 06:44 PM
    • SURAT: Sehri: 05:38 AM; Iftar: 06:47 PM

Importance of Ramadan: Overview 
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which depends on a 12-month year of around 354 days. Ramadan is considered as the holiest month of the year for Muslims. 

In this sacred month, Muslims celebrate the revelation of the Qur'an, and fast from food and drink during the sunlit hours for moving nearer to God and developing poise, appreciation, and compassion for those less lucky. 

Then, at that point, they take part in an "iftar," or a huge feast. They have a pre-dawn feast, or "suhoor," to support themselves during the sunlight hours. Muslims attempt to stay away from intense work to focus on worship and devotion to God during the sacred month.


First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

