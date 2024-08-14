Raksha Bandhan: Surprise your siblings with 5 unique desserts this Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished festival celebrating the bond among siblings, is enthusiastically awaited every year. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on Monday, August 19, 2024. To get the most out of this special day, tie the Rakhi at the right time and make sure the rituals are done at a time of auspicious period. Aside from the festival, with regards to Indian celebrations, the grand feast and enjoyment of the conventional delicacies are an indispensable part of every special occasion. Indeed, adding charms to your festive celebrations, here's a list of extraordinary Indian fusion desserts that you should try this season. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 unique dishes to relish this season!

1. Gajar Halwa Ice Cream

Indian carrot pudding known as gajar halwa is a popular pudding, especially during the winter months. As carrots are usually accessible in abundance during that period, this dessert shows up in pretty much every family for each festival.

Therefore, using their distinctive Gajar Halwa Ice Cream, they capture the essence of the desert. This magnificent chilled treat is joined by a sensitive explosion of crushed burrata and is then sprinkled with aromatic basil oil.

2. Rasmalai Coconut Cake

More From This Section

With a little modern touch, this delectable Indian dessert will have you wanting for more. The Rasmalai Coconut Cake combines the tastes of India and the cooking methods of the Western world. This brilliant dessert is delicious and a sumptuous ending to your feast packed with its unrivalled flavours.

3. Indian bread pudding cake

This is an exceptionally renowned dessert eaten in India. Also called Shahi Tukda, this is essentially Shahi tukda mille fueille, which highlights rabri mousse and can be eaten with a side of pistachio ice cream.

For the people who don't know, the treat first appeared in the Mughal period and includes fried bread and seasoned thickened milk. While there are a few other similar pretty astounding Indian fusion sweets, for example, Bruleed Phirni with Roasted Figs or Filter Kaapi Caramel Custard that you can't ignore in this Rakhi.



4. Ghewar Ice Cream

The flavours of the well-known monsoon dessert are combined in this festive delight, which is served in a bowl as a well-known chilled delight. Topped with ghewar crumbs and chopped dry fruits, this pretty-looking treat blends the frozen dessert technique from the West with the Indian taste in a spectacular way.

5. Rasmalai Cake

If you wish to indulge into this tempting-looking sweet, you will need to attempt this Indian fusion option that is accessible in a lot of decadent flavours. A Rasmalai Cake and Gulab Jamun Cake are precisely the exact things that you want to get your festive celebrations going. This great sweet looks as enticing as it sounds and it positively something that will add a ton of cheer to your festivals.