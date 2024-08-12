Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a beloved celebration that celebrates the exceptional connection among siblings. It is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Shravana. The Raksha Bandhan festival will take place on Monday, August 19, 2024, this year. Over the years, Raksha Bandhan has extended beyond the boundaries of religion and culture to unite siblings. The festival has now evolved to emphasise unity and interpersonal relationships. It can be observed among cousins, friends, or individuals who are dear to us. Raksha Bandhan has turned into a tradition of solidarity and brotherhood, helping people to remember the significance of shared values of adoration and safety. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raksha Bandhan: History

As indicated by the Sanskrit epic, when Lord Krishna killed Lord Shishupal for the safety of the Dharma on the planet, he experienced a finger injury that left him bleeding. Draupadi, the Pandavas' wife, tore a piece of her saree and put it around Lord Krishna's bleeding finger. Lord Krishna made a promise to safeguard Draupadi in recognition of Daruapadi's profound love and concern for him.

Draupadi was disrobed years later when the Pandavas lost a dice match to their cousin brothers, the Kauravas. It was around then that Lord Krishna safeguarded the dignity of his sister through his divine powers, staying true to his duties of shielding her from harm.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, given below is the shubh muhurat of Raksha Bandhan:

• Time of Raksha Bandhan ritual — 1:30 pm to 9:19 pm

• Afternoon auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan — 1:58 pm to 4:31 pm

• Purnima Tithi commences — August 19 at 3:04 am

• Full moon date concludes— August 19 at 11:55 pm

What are the rituals of Raksha Bandhan?

Bring a silver plate, generally called a thali. The thali should contain offerings for puja, such as rice (Akshat), vermilion (Kumkum), sweets, fruits, curd (Dahi), incense sticks, and a lamp (Diya). Perform an aarti of your brother and wish for their prosperity.

Then, sisters should apply "tilak" on their brother’s forehead and feed them a piece of sweet or dry natural products. The brother presents them with Rakhi, which is tied to his wrist. There is also a tradition where the sisters keep a fast till the Rakhi rituals are finished.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of siblings' protective bonds. The act of tying a Rakhi around the brother’s wrist is a token of affection and security from the sister, and consequently, the brother promises to safeguard her.

Brothers frequently show their love for their sisters by giving them money or gifts. This celebration supports familial securities and commends the soul of solidarity and responsibility.