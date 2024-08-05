Stanford University conducted a study recently revealing some surprising insights about the inactivity of people across the world after analysing data from over 7,00,00 people in 46 nations. The study used smartphones to track the daily steps of people in these regions.

The study was published in the journal Nature highlighting the disparities in physical activity across the world. According to the study, some countries have surprisingly low average daily steps among its citizens, indicating a highly sedentary lifestyle.

The study has ranked all the counties based on their daily pedestrian activity and featured them in the list of most inactive nations.

Countries with the most sedentary lifestyles

Indonesia

Indonesia tops the chart of most inactive countries with the lowest average daily steps, clocking in just 3,513 average steps per day. The country faces the problem of urban congestion and limited pedestrian infrastructure contributing to low activity levels. The study highlights the need for better public health initiatives to encourage more physical activity among Indonesians.

Saudi Arabia

The second country in the list is Saudi Arabia with 3,807 average steps per day. The reasons behind low physical activity are hot climate and cultural factors. People in the country prefer to stay indoors, especially during the period of scorching summer months leading to a more sedentary lifestyle. The government is trying to promote physical activity, outdoor exercises and organising public awareness campaigns to address the issue.

Malaysia

Malaysia reports a daily average at 3,963 steps because of urbanisation and their preference for motorised transport is the key reason behind this trend. There are major cities with high traffic congestion making walking less appealing. Reports claim that public health initiatives aimed at encouraging walks and the development of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure help to improve physical activity levels in Malaysia.

Philippines

The Philippines marks 4,008 steps per day, placing it among the less active countries. Urbanisation and socio-economic factors play vital roles in this trend. Cities like Manila and Cebu face challenges like high traffic congestion and limited pedestrian infrastructure. Experts have suggested promoting walking and cycling to increase the level of physical activity levels among citizens in the Philippines.

South Africa

South Africa ranks fifth in the list with average daily steps of 4,105. The country's diverse geography and socio-economic disparities contribute to varying levels of physical activity. Urban areas witness lower physical activity as compared to rural regions.

Egypt

Egypt also features in the list of most inactive countries in the world with an average of 4,315 steps per day. The hot climate and urbanisation also play a vital role in low activity levels. Some major cities in the country face high traffic congestion and an awareness campaign and the development of pedestrian-friendly spaces helping to improve activity levels in Egypt.

Brazil

With an average of 4,289 steps per day, Brazil ranks low in terms of physical activity. The diverse landscape of the country and socio-economic disparities contribute to varying activity levels. Urban areas like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro show low activity levels compared to rural regions. Reports claim that public health campaigns and the development of recreational spaces could help encourage more physical activity among Brazilians.

India

India is also on the list of most inactive countries in the world, with daily average steps at 4,297. The study claims that the urbanisation and lifestyle changes play a significant factor in contributing to the low activity level among Indians. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore show a significant decrease in physical activity among residents after residents rely on motorised transport rather than walking, according to the report.

Mexico

Mexico marked the record of an average of 4,692 placing it one of the less active nations in the world. Urbanisation and socio-economic factors play a significant role in this trend. Many cities in the countries such as Mexico City and Guadalajara face challenges such as high traffic congestion and limited pedestrian infrastructure. Sources claim that large portions of Mexico's workforce are employed in the informal sector influencing the perception of productivity.

United States

The United States positioned 10th with an average of 4,774 steps per day, featuring the countries in the list of most inactive countries. Despite being a developed country, the prevalence of sedentary jobs and reliance on cars for transportation contribute to low physical activity levels among its people. Cities such as New York and Los Angeles show significant variations in activity with some neighbourhoods being more walkable than others. The latest data reveals that public health policies promote workplace wellness programs and to increase daily steps among Americans.