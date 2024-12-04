5 stunning budget-friendly honeymoon destinations in India; check list

The wedding season is on and around 4.8 million marriages are expected to take place this season from November 12 to December 16. The season also gives rise to honeymoon tourism in India, in a big way. The honeymoon is an affordable and beautiful experience that strengthens the bond with the respective partner.

The budgetary or financial limitations can make honeymoon planning a bit cumbersome, especially after the couples have spent most of their money on wedding celebrations. If you have spent a lot on your wedding and now you have budget constraints, then here are some best budget-friendly and popular honeymoon destinations in India to make your wedding memorable.

Top 5 budget-friendly honeymoon destinations

Here are five budget-friendly honeymoon destinations in India

Shimla

The Queen of Hills, Shimla, is one of the most favourite destinations for romance post-marriage. The serene view of the mountains and lush greenery of Shimla makes it the perfect place to cosy up.

This iconic place also helps you get a unique experience of a toy train from Kalka to Shima which is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site offering a stunning view of the Himalayan terrain. For a budget-friendly honeymoon destination, Shimla could be an idle place.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling offers stunning views of colonial charm, mountains, and aromatic tea plantations. One can take an iconic ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The vibrant local markets and affordable stay options make Darjeeling a perfect budget honeymoon destination which offers both adventure and romance.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey, which is also referred to as the “Venice of the East,” is a dream destination for couples seeking a unique honeymoon experience. The place is popular for its tranquil backwaters and houseboat stays. It is one of the most captivating places for honeymoon couples who can just float on the water surrounded by lush greenery everywhere.

One can enjoy a delicious meal, a peaceful voice of nature ensuring a luxurious and yet budget-friendly retreat.

Goa

No honeymoon destination list could be complete without Goa which is very popular for partners who love beaches and vibrant nightlife. It offers both adventure and relaxation. Each moment you spend on the serene beaches will enhance your love.

You can also get a glimpse of Portuguese heritage if you visit the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Fort Aguada. This place offers budget-friendly beach huts or homestays for newlywed couples.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, is known for its romantic vibes along with royal charm. This city holds historical significance as it is home to shimmering lakes, grand palaces, and vibrant bazaars. One can take a boat ride on Lake Pichola by visiting the majestic City Palace and also experience the beautiful Saheliyon Ki Bari gardens.

You can also check out the budget-friendly haveli stays and affordable Rajasthani cuisine.