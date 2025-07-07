World Chocolate Day 2025: Celebrated every year on July 7, World Chocolate Day marks the introduction of chocolate to Europe in the 16th century. It's a day dedicated to all things chocolate—whether you prefer it dark, milk, white, in bars, truffles, or hot mugs. It’s a global celebration for chocolate lovers to indulge in their favourite sweet and appreciate its rich legacy.

World Chocolate Day 2025: History behind the day

The story of chocolate begins with the ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, where cacao beans were once considered more valuable than gold. But it wasn’t until 1550 that chocolate made its way to Europe, eventually evolving from a bitter ceremonial drink into the sweet, versatile treat we know today. World Chocolate Day commemorates this transformative moment in food history.

When is World Chocolate Day celebrated? World Chocolate Day 2025 Date: World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7 each year. It's the perfect excuse to enjoy your favourite chocolate creations and learn a bit more about how this beloved indulgence became a worldwide sensation. How does the world celebrate World Chocolate Day? From Paris to Tokyo, chocolate enthusiasts find their own ways to celebrate—whether it's gifting artisan chocolate boxes, baking gooey brownies, visiting a chocolate café, or trying out a new dessert recipe. Some go a step further and organize chocolate-tasting sessions or themed parties to mark the day with friends and family.