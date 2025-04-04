"30% diet challenge,"claims Sadhguru, a well-known spiritual leader

Our bodies are directly impacted by what we eat. Our bodies react to everything we eat and drink during the day, whether positively or negatively. For this reason, health professionals always advise taking a balanced, nutrient-dense diet. Eating well keeps your body healthy, reduces the likelihood of illness, and keeps your face looking radiant.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation has offered a 30% diet challenge in order to get all of these benefits.

What is Sadhguru's 30% diet challenge?

In order to participate in this challenge, replace 30% of your diet with fruits. In other words, consume 30% fruit throughout the day. You can eat a variety of fruits each day or just one. Your body will become healthy only by doing this, you will not get sick, and you will look twenty years younger than you actually are.

Sadhguru said, 'We should always eat such things which get digested as soon as they enter the stomach and are rich in nutrients. Fruits have all these qualities. Fruits get digested in your stomach the fastest and they contain many nutrients necessary for your body in abundance. In such a situation, keep 30% of your diet only fruits. By doing this, your entire body will be rejuvenated and you will feel this change yourself'.

ALSO READ | World Health Day 2025: Theme, significance, history, messages and more Sadhguru also shared stories of individuals who benefitted from the practice, mentioning, 'I know a woman who ate one fruit every day for 1008 days. Initially, the woman was overweight, had high blood pressure, was diabetic and also had thyroid. Then she included fruits in her diet. She used to eat one orange every day. Today, she is not only completely fit, but also feels younger than her age.'

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Sadhguru says that improving your eating habits can make you feel younger than your actual age in addition to maintaining good general health. On the surface, you appear younger than your actual age, and your physique is still in good condition. You can try the 30% diet challenge to get these benefits.

How can the 30% diet challenge support the body's healing?

Consuming more fruit has profound healing benefits for the body in addition to improving digestion. Sadhguru has told tales of people who increased their fruit intake and had notable improvements in their health. Fruits improve organ function and assist the body rid itself of pollutants.

They improve blood circulation, lessen the strain on the kidneys and liver, and aid in the body's natural cleansing process. This strategy can have a major positive impact on those who are dealing with metabolic disorders, obesity, and other chronic diseases.