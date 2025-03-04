World Obesity Day 2025: Theme, history, significance, habits and more

Every year on March 4th, the world observes World Obesity Day to increase awareness of the obesity epidemic, its causes, and preventative measures. This day, organised by World Obesity Federation, promotes healthier lifestyle choices, public policies, and medical interventions while drawing attention to the health hazards of obesity, including diabetes, heart disease, and joint issues.

Remarkably, some behaviors that are thought to be "healthy" may unintentionally lead to obesity. This occurs when certain behaviors, such as consuming too many "healthy" snacks, too much cardio, or an excessive dependence on low-fat meals, result in metabolic imbalances, excess calorie intake, or increased cravings, all of which contribute to weight gain.

World Obesity Day 2025: Theme

The theme for World Obesity Day in 2025 is "Changing Systems, Healthier Lives." It draws attention to how complicated obesity is and stresses that systemic changes, not just individual efforts, are needed to combat it.

Read: National Safety Day history To effectively combat obesity and build a better future for everybody, changes must be made in a number of areas, such as public policies, food settings, healthcare, and societal structures.

World Obesity Day: History and significance

In 2015, World Obesity Day was first celebrated. The World Obesity Federation, a nonprofit that works closely with the Lancet Commission on Obesity and WHO, organizes it every year. The purpose of the day is to increase public awareness of the negative effects of obesity and the urgency of taking local, national, and international action to address the escalating epidemic.

The WHO reports that since 1975, the prevalence of obesity has almost doubled worldwide. It affects people of all ages and social backgrounds in both developed and developing countries, and the increase is almost five fold among children and adolescents. Assessing the scope of the global obesity epidemic and advocating for remedies to lessen its effects are the main goals of World Obesity Day.

Obesity day: 5 “healthy” habits that may be increasing the risk of obesity

1. Choosing diet or low-fat meals

Low-fat, sugar-free, or diet-labeled goods are often thought to be healthier. These goods, however, frequently include artificial sweeteners, added sugars, or preservatives, which raise the risk of obesity by encouraging overeating and fat storage.

2. Over-reliance on cardio

Cardio is excellent for heart health, but if you rely too much on it without strength training, you may lose muscle and slow down your metabolism, which will make it more difficult to burn calories. Maintaining lean muscle mass and increasing fat burning require strength training.

3. Missing meals to reduce caloric intake

Although skipping meals, especially breakfast, may seem like a smart approach to cut calories, it frequently results in binge-eating later in the day due to uncontrollable hunger. This promotes fat storage and badly affects metabolism.

4. Overindulging in herbal or green teas

Green tea increases metabolism, but too much of it can cause acidity, poor digestion, and elevated stress hormones like cortisol, all of which over time can lead to weight gain.

5. Too little or too much sleep

Sleep is essential for controlling weight, but too much or too little sleep can impair metabolism, raise stress hormones, and encourage fat storage, increasing the risk of obesity.