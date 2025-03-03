When will Holi 2025 be celebrated, March 14 or 15? All you need to know

Holi, the vibrant festival of colors, is one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations in India, bringing joy, togetherness, and festive cheer. However, as the festival approaches, many are wondering about the exact date and timing of the celebrations this year.

Will Holi be on March 13, 14, or 15?

Holi is a two-day festival, which begins with celebrating Holika Dahan on the first day, followed by Dulhendi, which is the second day of Holi.

The festival of Holi marks the victory of good over evil and also the arrival of spring. On this day, people play with colors, enjoy sweets, and celebrate with music and dance.

Is Holi celebrated for two days?

The festival is observed over two days:

Holika Dahan is held every year before Holi as the ritual marks the lighting of bonfires, signifying the triumph of good over evil, which is inspired by the legend of Prahalad and Holika.

The main day of the festival is Holi, when people apply colors, play with water, and celebrate with sweets, music, and dance.

When will Holi be celebrated?

This year, Holika Dahan will take place on the night of March 13, while the festival of colors will be celebrated on March 14 in most places in India. In some parts of India, March 15 is also considered a day for Holi celebrations based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), as Chaitra Krishna Pratipada falls on that day.

Spring and harvest season begins with Holi

Holi also marks the ending of winter and the beginning of spring, which brings new energy and positivity. This is also an important festival for farmers to celebrate the arrival of the harvest season, making it a festival of abundance and prosperity.