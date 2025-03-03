World Wildlife Day 2025: History, theme, Modi's statement and more

Every year, World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 to spread awareness about the importance of flora and fauna. Because it provides food, clean air, and a healthy environment, wildlife is essential to preserving the balance of nature. This day inspires individuals to embrace sustainable lifestyles, support conservation initiatives, and live in a peaceful natural world.

Communities, organisations, and schools come together to raise awareness and take action. We can guarantee a brighter future for the earth and coming generations by safeguarding our animals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gujarat, celebrated World Wildlife Day by going on a lion safari in Gir Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday morning. He spent the night at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house in Sasan, after offering prayers at the Somnath temple on Sunday evening.

World Wildlife Day 2025: Theme

Also Read: When will Holi 2025 be celebrated, March 14 or 15? All you need to know The World Wildlife Day 2025 theme is “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet." It emphasises on searching for better ways to fund wildlife conservation while guaranteeing a sustainable future for both nature and communities.

World Wildlife Day: History

After Thailand suggested setting aside a day to promote awareness of animal protection, the UN created World animal Day in 2013. The first World Wildlife Day commemoration was held in 2014 after the UN General Assembly formally decided March 3 to be World Wildlife Day on December 20, 2013.

This date was selected because it coincided with the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973. A global agreement known as CITES was created to make sure that the trade in wildlife does not endanger the existence of plant and animal species.

World Wildlife Day 2025: Significance

The United Nations reports that increasing environmental problems are putting more than a million wildlife species in danger of going extinct. World Wildlife Day is an important day that raises global awareness about the urgent need to protect wildlife and preserve biodiversity.

The day promotes action against wildlife exploitation, illegal wildlife trading, and habitat damage. It seeks to maintain a balanced environment and safeguard ecosystems by encouraging sustainable practices.

2025 World Wildlife Day: What PM Modi said on wildlife conservation?

• “This is a day to celebrate the incredible diversity of life on our planet and to reiterate our commitment towards protecting it."

• “Human empowerment is incomplete without a better environment. And so, the way ahead is in collectiveness instead of selectiveness. We need to take a broad-based and holistic look at environmental conservation."

• “We do not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to co-existence between the two."

• “For wildlife to thrive, it is important for ecosystems to thrive. This has been happening in India."

• “Protection of wildlife is a universal issue."

• “Wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos and has always been an integral part of our tradition and culture. With a robust and wide network of protected areas our commitment towards wildlife protection is as strong as ever."

• “Every part of India is not only sensitive towards nature but is also committed to wildlife protection."

• “It is heartening to see many start-ups emerging in this field. Let us all encourage and appreciate the people dedicated to protecting nature."