Happy Teachers' Day 2024: 50 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Every year, India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, who was also a teacher and a philosopher. This day aims to recognise and honour the contribution of our teachers.
On this day, people express their gratitude and admiration for teachers. Students prepare heartfelt cards, bring flowers and share a handmade note to their teachers to honour them and thank them. Some of the students even organise small events and performances to demonstrate their love and respect for their teachers.
It is a day when people from different walks of life acknowledge and appreciate their teachers’ vital role in shaping their futures. They also reaffirm the importance of education and the incredible impact of teachers on society.
People also share wishes, messages and quotes with their teachers to thank them for shaping their life by educating them. If you also want to thank your teachers, here are the 50 best quotes, messages and wishes to share.
50 best wishes, messages and quotes to share on Teachers’ Day
- Happy Teacher’s Day! Your guidance and wisdom have made a lasting impact on my life.
- Wishing you a wonderful Teacher’s Day filled with joy and appreciation.
- Thank you for being an incredible mentor and for inspiring us every day. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- May your day be as special as you make ours. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- Your dedication and passion for teaching are truly inspiring. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- To the best teacher ever: Your lessons go beyond textbooks and have shaped us into better individuals. Thank you!
- Your patience, kindness, and dedication make you an exceptional teacher. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- Thank you for always believing in us and pushing us to do our best. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- Your influence extends far beyond the classroom. Thank you for everything you do. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- You are not just a teacher but a guiding light in our lives. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- Quotes
- A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. – Brad Henry
- Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students. – Solomon Ortiz
- It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. – Albert Einstein
- The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. – Unknown
- Teaching is the profession that teaches all the other professions. – Unknown
