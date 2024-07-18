Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 20 Microns announces acquisition of two limestone quarrying entities in Malaysia

20 Microns announces acquisition of two limestone quarrying entities in Malaysia

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

20 Microns announced that its subsidiary, 20 Microns SDN BHD, Malaysia has signed the share purchase agreements for acquisition of 100% equity shares of Goh Teik Lim Quarry SDN BHD and IQ Marbles SDN BHD for an aggregate value not exceeding RM 15,100,000 (Malaysian Ringgit Fifteen Million One Hundred Thousand only) (Approx. Rs 27 crore).

Pursuant to share purchase agreements becoming effective, Goh Teik Lim Quarry SDN BHD and IQ Marbles SDN BHD would become step-down subsidiaries of 20 Microns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Watching child pornography not an offence under IT Act: Karnataka HC

Decoded: Who are zero-dose children and what does the Unicef report mean?

Doc's timely action saving elderly man's life at Delhi airport goes viral

Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 crore at 7.54% through 10-year infra bonds

Houses worth over Rs 4 cr record 27% growth in sales in Delhi-NCR: CBRE

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story