JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 1009.77 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 8.87% to Rs 292.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 1009.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 878.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1009.77878.10 15 OPM %50.9751.40 -PBDT526.22507.23 4 PBT391.64412.49 -5 NP292.44320.89 -9

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

