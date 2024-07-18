Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 2.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 12.40 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 2.84% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.4014.27 -13 OPM %-21.05-16.05 -PBDT3.904.74 -18 PBT3.543.91 -9 NP2.902.82 3
