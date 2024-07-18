Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 2.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure rose 2.84% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.4014.27-21.05-16.053.904.743.543.912.902.82

