Gopal Snacks standalone net profit declines 14.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 349.48 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks declined 14.32% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 349.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 318.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.349.48318.4811.7015.3141.0947.1933.0038.7724.3028.36

