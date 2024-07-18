Sagar Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 560.60 crore

Net Loss of Sagar Cements reported to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 560.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 539.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.560.60539.678.335.658.63-9.26-47.55-59.17-28.39-39.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp