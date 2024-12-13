Hindustan Aeronautics bags contract of Rs 13,500 from Ministry of Defence

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
For supply of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment at an approximate cost of Rs 13,500 crore.

The aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6%, enhanced due to indiginisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

