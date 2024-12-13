Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ambuja Cements commissions 200 MW solar power project in Khavda

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Ambuja Cements has successfully commissioned and started power transmission from its 200 MW solar power project in Khavda . The balance 806 MW capacity from this project is at various stages of commissioning and expected to start transmitting in phases between March 2025 and June 2025. Positively impacting the the Company's EBITDA, this development leads to an impressive 70% savings compared to current power cost.

The Company has received standing clearance for its 200 MW Solar Power Project from the Western Regional Load Dispatch Centre (WRLDC), effective 12th December 2024. This first phase of its ambitious Green Energy Project, paves the way for further value unlocking for the Company's Rs. 10,000 Cr investment towards green power - 1 GW of Renewable Energy, including Solar and Wind, along with 376 MW of Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS).

Of the remaining 806 MW capacity from this project, 156 MW of Wind Power from Khavda and a further 300 MW Solar Power from Rajasthan are expected to be comissioned by March 2025 in phases. The balance 350 MW Solar power is expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

