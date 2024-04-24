360 ONE WAM standalone net profit rises 112.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 12.43 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 112.56% to Rs 200.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 679.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 150.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

12.4310.15150.89111.97-353.58-90.3412.8033.74231.63107.30750.60529.80227.16103.76735.63515.67200.6894.41679.03495.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News