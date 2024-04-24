Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 ONE WAM standalone net profit rises 112.56% in the March 2024 quarter

360 ONE WAM standalone net profit rises 112.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 12.43 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 112.56% to Rs 200.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 679.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 150.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.4310.15 22 150.89111.97 35 OPM %-353.58-90.34 -12.8033.74 - PBDT231.63107.30 116 750.60529.80 42 PBT227.16103.76 119 735.63515.67 43 NP200.6894.41 113 679.03495.85 37

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

